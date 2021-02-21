Church leaders share about leading in and beyond COVID pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) – For almost a year now, Kentucky Baptist churches have tried to navigate the pandemic path. It’s a place where they have never been, and the experience has been both frightening and illuminating.
Churches and pastors have come out on the other side and are evaluating what’s next and examining ways to re-engage the church as congregations slowly begin returning to their favorite seats – just six feet further away from their neighbor. Churches have adjusted, for better or worse, to what this new normal looks like. While church may be done differently now, from online Lord’s Supper and tithing to tuning the radio dial to hear the message in the parking lot, the need for getting out the gospel remains paramount.
Last week, a panel of Kentucky Baptist church pastors and leaders from all points in the commonwealth gathered for an hour-long Zoom session with Kentucky Today. The meeting was facilitated by Kentucky Baptist Convention East Region consultant Paul Badgett, who invited four leaders to speak on the topic of what’s next for churches in the age of COVID-19. What resulted is a series of stories on how they see the church evolving past the pandemic and some ways pastors of both large and small churches can improve for the sake of the gospel.
The panelists were:
--Jeff Crabtree, pastor of faith development at Hillvue Heights in Bowling Green.
--Nick Sandefur, senior pastor at Porter Memorial in Lexington
--Matt Shamblin, senior pastor at Rose Hill in Ashland
--David Stokes, executive director for the Central Kentucky Network of Baptists.
The panelists spoke frankly about what worked well and what didn’t. They discussed how their churches handled the pandemic and everything that went with it, including the divisive debate of masks or no masks. They spoke about inside services and outside services, online services, and hybrid services. They shared what they've done to collect offerings, serve the Lord’s Supper, and sing together in church. They discussed re-engaging the church and how churches can self-evaluate so they can be better and more efficient after this year-long look in the mirror.
Some church members say they long for a return to normal. But is that really what we want?
“How do we get back to normal?” asked Shamblin. “Well, normal was declining baptism, shrinking numbers, and closing churches. So I think normal has been awful. So let's not go back to normal. Now is a great time to assess what we're doing.”
Just because a church’s tradition dictates that “it’s always been done that way” doesn’t mean it has to be done that way, he said.
“We’ve spent a long time, especially in established churches, doing what we’re doing because it’s always what we’ve done,” Shamblin said. “We must look at what we’re doing and ask if it isn’t strategic and actually reaching people with the gospel, helping them learn to live by grace, helping them make the world see the world changed by grace, do we need to be doing it?”
Shamblin, who opened to in-person services for the first time just a few weeks ago, said the church is essential for what it does.
“It leads people to faith in Christ. It teaches people to walk with Christ. It enables people to see the world changed for Christ. People still need the Word of God. They still need to be taught. They still need to be discipled. That still has to be there.”
Church has looked different in more than a dozen ways this last year. Even though most churches have returned to in-person services, it remains far from the numbers that were coming pre-COVID. So where is everybody?
“How do you re-engage the church? I think it depends on the size of the church,” Crabtree said. “It depends on the makeup of the church. I don’t want to be pessimistic, but it’s going to take us a while to get back to where we were in December of 2019. One way is just staying in contact with people. The connectivity is the bigger thing, and getting them back in person a completely different thing.”
Crabtree said many of Hillvue’s senior adults had had both vaccine shots, plus the allotted time to where it is deemed safe to go out, and they still aren’t comfortable coming back. “So I think it’s a mental thing. I don’t know how we get past that.”
Sandefur said church members are watching and listening to the direction and tone of the pandemic in their own communities.
“I’m going to try to bring our church back in conjunction with the community opening up, as a partner in the community rather than someone who’s just ignoring what community leaders are saying. I think that will help us come back," he said. "It’s dangerous for us to put ourselves in a position of trying to be the scientist or trying to be the one to understand the pandemic perfectly and say, ‘No, you need to come back now.’’’
Porter Memorial is running about 50 percent of its in-person pre-COVID worship attendance and about 70 percent if Zoom is included, Sandefur said. He said they have the advantage of having a lot of space, so social distancing is easier. They also ask those attending to wear masks when coming in and out of the building.
Hillvue has services where masks are required and where they are not. Masks are required in hallways and at the elevators but are optional in Bible study. Attendance is about 60 percent in worship and 30 percent in Bible study, Crabtree said.
Stokes, who works alongside many smaller churches in central Kentucky, said communication was vital.
“If you think you’ve communicated enough, communicate some more,” he said. “The clearer the communication is, the better off that we will be moving forward. If we have to repeat some things that we’ve done and said, we need to repeat because there are people paying attention now that weren’t paying attention earlier. So that’s one thing I’d say is that communication is still key.”
Sandefur said now is a critical time for the church because as leaders are evaluating, so are the members who are weighing when or if they would re-engage.
“I would encourage us to lead with love and patience,” he said. “As we encourage people to come back to contextualize your approach to be a part of your community. The whole community is facing this. This is not the oppression of churches. The entire community is dealing with this. And be willing to change for Christ’s story and God’s glory.”
He also said the message from pastors needs to be clear, positive, and forward-thinking on what can be accomplished upon their return to serve.
“Pastors need to change mindsets from focusing on what has been taken away to focus on what can be reinstated and what can be brought back for more opportunities, instead of obstacles,” Sandefur said. “I think our church has heard a year of preachers talking about obstacles. When we can talk about opportunities and forward movement, I think we will find people gravitating toward our message more.”
