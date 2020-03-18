CORBIN — They started handing out lunches to the community at 11 a.m., and within 10 minutes over 300 meals had already made way into the hands of hungry community members.
Restoration Ministries Pastor Ronnie Smith said the majority of the lunches his church is helping distribute have been provided by the Corbin Independent School System. This isn’t the first time he and Food Service Director Janie Keith have worked together. Smith has worked for Keith during the summer feeding program in previous years.
Keith said the logistics of this setup is similar to summer feeding in that Restoration Ministries acts as the summer feeding site and Corbin Independent Schools is the sponsor. Keith said the school system gets reimbursed for the meals that are being served.
And during this temporary school closure, Keith has helped Smith tremendously. Smith said he and the church are just trying to fill in the gaps by making sure children have food to eat. And Keith said Smith is easy to work with. It’s obvious after a few minutes with them both that they have a heart for children.
Smith, who is a bus driver, asked some of his students if they were excited when they found out about not having school for a few weeks. With tears in his eyes, Smith said a few of them told him they weren’t sure what they’d eat.
“I’m on my bus thinking God what can we do,” said Smith. “I called Janie, I knew she’d be busy but she answered. She knew.”
Smith said Keith offered whatever was necessary to feed the children.
The only items that needed assembly were the meat and cheese. They had to be added to the bread, all other items were in a package. To be clean and safe, Smith said his volunteers are of course wearing gloves and the work space is cleaned each day.
Over at Corbin Elementary, Keith and Jada Jackson handed out lunches to parents and students as they pulled up in front of the school.
Principal Brian Bond at Hunter Hills Elementary also communicated to his students that the ministry would be able to assist with food, reducing some of the fear and panic many are feeling. Smith said church volunteers have been making deliveries to London, Corbin and Woodbine.
Volunteers are even making sure some individuals without permanent residence are going to be fed during this uncertain time.
Some lunches are delivered while other people are coming by the church to pick them up. Smith and his volunteers, many who have been laid off from work this week, have come up with a system which keeps people from having to leave their vehicles.
Those needing food enter on one side of the church where they communicate to a volunteer how many lunches they need and by the time they drive around to the other side of the church those lunches are ready for them and are delivered to their car along with milk. Laurel County schools donated thousands of cartons of milk to given out with the lunches.
A bread store has also donated their extra bread for Smith to give out to families.
Smith said this is truly a community partnership. On Monday the group fed over 360 people, and Tuesday they were close to that number minutes after opening.
Smith handed out loaves of bread as he yelled “God bless you” to people inside the cars of the parking lot, telling the Times-Tribune the testimony of the people make it worth it.
Smith's wife Leanna helps run the lunch crew. She said she was blown away by how little there is at the grocery store and she understands how helpful these lunches must be to so many.
For the Smiths it has also been a teaching moment for their son who is 14. Leanna said an afternoon of delivering food was humbling for the young man. Smith said she is finding blessings in the midst of the chaos.
