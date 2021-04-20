CHS teacher Tara Prewitt honored as Difference Maker

CORBIN — Corbin High School English teacher Tara Prewitt was named Corbin Independent School District’s Difference Maker for the month of April.
Prewitt was honored during the Corbin Board of Education’s monthly meeting on Thursday night.
With only one year of experience under her belt, Prewitt has already been making a big difference in the lives of her students.
“All of our teachers are difference makers but each month we’re choosing a teacher who is going a little bit above and beyond and we just wanted to say ‘thank you’ for all your hard work, for taking care of those babies who think they’re not babies,” said Board Chair Kim Croley.
Prewitt has been helping to make the content “real and relevant” to her students.
According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, after studying Elie Wiesel’s memoir, “Night,” Prewitt actually brought in primary sources after traveling to and from the Nancy and David Wolf Holocaust Museum in Cincinnati, Ohio to bring in actual artifacts from the Holocaust. Prewitt also had her students speak with a Holocaust survivor via Google Meet.
“Making content tangible, and in ways that students can truly connect with, has made text comprehension more engaging and interesting for them,” said Prewitt. “The end result is a deeper understanding and learning in a way that supplements the words on the pages of a book and puts it all into context.”
Prewitt, who was in attendance virtually, thanked board members for the honor during Thursday night’s meeting.
