CORBIN — After completing a task that grew in size day by day, community organizers and Corbin High School seniors reflected on the Adopt A Senior Project.
On June 6, Corbin High School seniors showed up to a designated location to receive baskets that were filled with refreshments, movie tickets, T-shirts and more. These baskets were designed by a group of local community members wanting to make sure local seniors felt appreciated during the struggles that came with graduating high school during a global pandemic.
After seeing other groups do similar gestures for seniors, four local health care workers loved the idea and wanted to start a project to adopt seniors. Nurse practitioners Andrea Stewart and Rebecca Sears, along with social workers Kimberly Stewart and Kelsey Fox, organized Corbin High School’s Adopt A Senior Project.
Corbin High School senior Aaliyah Van said she thought it was extremely thoughtful of the members of the community who donated and especially the ladies who took the time and effort to put it together.
“The gifts were awesome and much appreciated,” said Van. “I really loved the shirt that they designed that included all of the words we used to describe our senior year. The whole thing was just amazing and I’m extremely grateful for our small town and all they do for us.”
Stephenie Messer, another Corbin High School senior, said it was nice to know that more than just parents and school administrators cared for students.
“Our community didn’t have to do that, especially the women over it that knew very few seniors,” added Messer. “I enjoyed the basket we got as well as the support and gifts from other people in the group. It made it a lot easier to smile through all of the negative.”
Fox said it was fun to watch the seniors get their baskets with excitement.
“That’s what we wanted,” said Fox. “We wanted them to be happy they were thought of.”
Organizers said the project kept growing and growing and turned into a bigger endeavor than they imagined, but they agree it’s a good thing. Stewart admits if she were a senior, she’d appreciate anything but she thinks the larger version of their original idea turned out for the best.
And while organizers originally started out to help only seniors they turned out helping several community businesses that had also been impacted by the pandemic. Organizers said this was a humbling part of the experience.
The Adopt A Senior organizers send a special thanks to all the sponsors and anyone who helped or donated items for the project.
