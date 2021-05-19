CORBIN - What do a pair of old shoes and clean drinking water have in common? A group of students at Corbin High School led by teacher Cheryl Tinsley know the answer, as every year the group works together in collecting hundreds of pounds of old shoes to donate to the group WaterStep.
Based in Louisville, the WaterStep organization takes donated shoes and sells them to an exporter who will then repurpose the shoes. WaterStep takes the money raised from the sale of the shoes and uses it to fund safe drinking water projects all over the world.
Tinsley said the school had been involved in WaterStep’s Shoes for Water Program since 2013, with the school making its first donation to the organization the following spring. She was first made aware of WaterStep after coming across a display by the organization while at a conference in Louisville. Tinsley attended the conference with her two sons, who along with a classmate, asked Tinsley if they could get involved with the Shoes for Water Program.
“That’s why I started the club because these kids came to me,” she explained. “We just couldn’t believe that every 45 seconds someone dies in the world due to unclean water. That’s just something I think everybody should have a right to.”
Since its first year in 2014, Corbin High School has gone on to collect over 14,000 pounds of shoes which may have otherwise ended up in a landfill. In more traditional years, the group sets up donations boxes at all of the schools in the Corbin school system, and at local businesses and churches.
Because of the pandemic, the group was unable to collect and donate shoes last year. The pandemic also affected the group’s efforts this year, by preventing them from placing donation boxes at the school system’s elementary and primary schools.
However, Tinsley said the group was able to collect as much as it did this year through the help of Central Baptist Church and Shriners Church of Christ. This year’s group also received a sizable donation of shoes that went unsold from Depot Street Market vendors.
COVID restrictions on schools also led to the group having less time to collect donations this year. Tinsley said typically the group sets out boxes for donations three months in advance of turning the shoes over to WaterStep. This year, the group only had five weeks.
With that said, on Thursday Student Coordinator Lauren Shackleford led a group of her peers in loading bag after bag full of donated shoes into the back of a U-Haul. Shackleford was accompanied by Cameron Alsip, Kalub Alsip, Peyton Warren, Olivia Martinez, and Will Brock.
“I think it’s just the fact we’re able to bring in so many donations from people that recognize the cause and are willing to give what they can to be able to help,” Shackleford said when asked what her favorite part of working with WaterStep was.
Shackleford has been involved with the group since she was young and became involved in Corbin’s group on a full-time basis her eighth-grade year. Tinsley said Shackleford had been “the rock” of the group over the last four years.
“These kids go to the morning meetings at all the schools,” Tinsley said in reference to previous years prior to the pandemic. “How many teenagers get up an extra hour and half early to go talk to elementary and primary [schools],” she asked. “This generation, they’re our next, and don’t put them down. They are going to make difference.”
