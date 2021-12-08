Corbin Primary School played host to this year’s Storybook Christmas event, which sees Corbin High School students bring stories to life. This year’s event featured different stations set up throughout the primary school’s gymnasium, classrooms and media center. Classes of younger students were led from station to station as high school students read and acted out the plots to various children’s books. The school’s lobby also acted as a face painting station. The Storybook Christmas has been a long-standing tradition in the community started more than 20 years ago and serves as a service project, giving back to local charity organizations. | Photos by Jarrod Mills

