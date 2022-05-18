CORBIN — 2021 Rogers Scholar and Corbin High School student Mary Hope Jackson loves agriculture and planting her own vegetables. For her Rogers Scholars community service project, she helped students at Corbin Primary learn about and plant a vegetable garden.
Students planted their own seeds in a seed tray, watched them grow into seedlings, and later transferred the tomato and cucumber plants to an outdoor garden.
“I was glad kids were learning how to plant their own foods and eat healthier,” Jackson said. “I enjoyed teaching them to appreciate the earth and work to get results they want. I have a love of the outdoors and farming, and I was excited to share this much-needed knowledge with kids and even the teachers.”
Approximately 200 students and 14 staff members were involved in the “Seeds to Salad” project.
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
