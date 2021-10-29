CHS student finds love of nursing through Envision leadership program

Erica Angel 

CORBIN — A Corbin High School student attended a leadership program over the summer that she highly encourages.

Erica Angel was a 2021 Envision Scholar.

Envision is a leadership program that is invitation only. Envision is a medical camp held in various locations with students from all over the United States. Envision is intended to give a better outlook on medical careers and everyday life of a healthcare worker.

The program was held in Raleigh, North Carolina, July 23-30.

"I chose to pack up and go to North Carolina for nine days because I knew this was an opportunity of a lifetime," Angel said. "I was honored that an anonymous person nominated me and I was selected to attend. With lots of research about the program, I knew that Envision was right for me. I made friendships that will last a lifetime and found a career that I never thought was right for me until I went to Envision. Envision made me fall in love with nursing.

"When I graduate from Corbin High School in May 2022, I plan to further my education in nursing," she added. "I want to thank my parents for supporting me throughout my journey thus far. I would like to say a special thank you to the BioMed teachers at CHS that have pushed me throughout the basic science classes. I want to encourage anyone if you get the honor to attend this program to go and you will not regret it!"

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you