CHS student finds love of nursing through Envision leadership program

CORBIN — A Corbin High School student attended a leadership program over the summer that she highly encourages.
Erica Angel was a 2021 Envision Scholar.
Envision is a leadership program that is invitation only. Envision is a medical camp held in various locations with students from all over the United States. Envision is intended to give a better outlook on medical careers and everyday life of a healthcare worker.
The program was held in Raleigh, North Carolina, July 23-30.
"I chose to pack up and go to North Carolina for nine days because I knew this was an opportunity of a lifetime," Angel said. "I was honored that an anonymous person nominated me and I was selected to attend. With lots of research about the program, I knew that Envision was right for me. I made friendships that will last a lifetime and found a career that I never thought was right for me until I went to Envision. Envision made me fall in love with nursing.
"When I graduate from Corbin High School in May 2022, I plan to further my education in nursing," she added. "I want to thank my parents for supporting me throughout my journey thus far. I would like to say a special thank you to the BioMed teachers at CHS that have pushed me throughout the basic science classes. I want to encourage anyone if you get the honor to attend this program to go and you will not regret it!"
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.