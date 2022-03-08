Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel once wrote, "Speech has power. Words do not fade. What starts out as a sound, ends in a deed." Kentucky students from Paducah to Paintsville used their powers indeed at the Kentucky High School Speech League (KHSSL) Regional Speech Tournament held at Knott Central High School.
The Regional tournaments serve as qualifiers for the upcoming State Speech Tournaments. Kentucky’s seven Regions hold these tournaments at both the Junior and Senior levels each year, and each qualifies students for the Junior State Speech Tournament (grades 4-8) or the Senior State Speech Tournament (grades 9-12) with state contests held at the University of Kentucky February 25-26 (Junior State) and at Northern Kentucky University March 11-12 (Senior State).
At each Regional contest, Regional Champions and Runners Up are named in each of the 12 Junior and 14 Senior speech categories. Additionally, team awards are given for the top three teams in each of the Regions.
The newly formed Corbin High School Speech Team placed 2nd in the Region at their first Regional Tournament at Knott County Central High School on February 12.
The following students have qualified to advance on to the State Tournament:
Dakota Loudin (Sr) - Humorous Interpretation
Teryl Ramsey (Jr)- Informative Speaking
Zachary Clifton (Soph) - Extemporaneous Speech
Nehemiah Day (Soph) - Improvisational Duo
Samuel Price (Soph) - Improvisational Duo, Broadcasting & Impromptu Speech
Audrey Orr (Soph) - Poetry & Prose
Cassie Messer (Fr)- Poetry & Prose
Savannah James (Fr) - Poetry
Savannah Gross (Fr) - Informative Speaking
Piper Bisschop (Fr) - Original Oratory & Broadcasting
Amy White (Fr) - Extemporaneous Speech
Merci Jaynes (Fr) - Broadcasting
Benjamin Helton (Fr) - Extemporaneous Speech
In addition, two freshmen team members, Maddie Flannery & Kaitlin Deaton have operated in the role of speech editing and support, in addition to competing.
The CHS Speech team formed in January and competed in two tournaments leading up to the Regional Tournament: Paducah Tilghman’s Tornado Alley Invitational and the Bardstown Tiger Invitational. Dakota Loudin, a Senior at Corbin High School placed 3rd in the Tornado Alley Invitational for his piece, “A Zero’s Journey” by Matt Mills in the Humorous Interpretation category. Teryl Ramsey, a Junior at CHS, placed 6th in the Tornado Alley Invitational in the Informative Speech category, with his original speech about Bitcoin. There were 21 schools in the tournament across six states from California to New York.
The CHS speech team is coached by freshman English teacher, Tara Prewitt. The team has had special support from former CHS speech coach, Carcille Burchette, Sara Donahue, CHS YSC Coordinator and Reagan Frost with CHS YSC AmeriCorps staff. Interested students should contact Mrs. Prewitt at CHS.
