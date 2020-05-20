CORBIN — Corbin High School sophomore Emma Brock was selected to attend the Craft Academy at Morehead State University.
The Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics is a dual-credit residential high school for academically exceptional Kentucky students. The Craft Academy is housed on the campus of Morehead State University. The academy's purpose is to meet the unique educational needs of academically gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors in the Commonwealth. The academic rigor of the Craft Academy challenges students to excel at their highest level through project-based STEM+X courses and hands-on learning experiences, with emphasis on innovation, design and creativity, and civic and regional engagement.
Students must apply during their sophomore year, be a resident of the state of Kentucky, be on track to complete Geometry, Algebra I and Algebra II by the end of their sophomore year, and meet the minimum of an 18 in English, 22 in reading and 22 in math on the ACT. Selection is based on a review of the students’ essay responses, letters of recommendation, ACT test scores, high school transcript and a face-to-face interview. Last year, we interviewed 135 students and made a final selection of 30 male and 30 female students for a total of 60.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.