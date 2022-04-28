CORBIN — A Corbin High School senior recently placed in two different categories in this year’s Kentucky All-State Art Competition, making the first time in the school’s history that a student has competed in All-State for two pieces and placed for both.
Quincy Calico, a senior at Corbin High School, took first place in the Kentucky All-State Art Competition in Ceramics for her sculpture “Peace and Passion” and then took second place in Printmaking with her piece “Overgrown.”
Before moving on to the state competition, Calico’s art was entered into the Bluegrass Regional Art Competition, held at Eastern Kentucky University, where she placed first in Printmaking and Best of Show in 3-D Artwork. Another Corbin High School student, Emily Perry, also took third place at the regional competition for Digital Art.
Though Corbin High School Art Teacher Angela Smith said that the school has had other students to place at All-State, this was the first time that a student from Corbin High School has gone on to compete at All-State for two of their pieces and has placed for both.
“Whenever they send you the All-State results, of course you open them and you automatically start scanning for a name and then I saw her name once and then twice—it was one of those ‘yes’ moments,” Smith said. “It makes me excited for her because I’ve seen her hard work through the years, I’ve had her through middle school and high school and just seeing her progression and her develop through the years into what she is today is just like it all comes full circle when you see them be successful.”
Calico explained that her two pieces were both based off emotion and that was the driving force behind her work.
Calico said that her sculpture, “Peace and Passion,” which shows two heads joined as one, was meant to represent two very strong but opposite emotions.
“One of those feeling upset or overwhelmed and the other is feeling lots of love and compassion for others, so I tried to represent that with the heads of the sculpture—the juxtaposition between emotion,” she said.
Her printmaking piece, “Overgrown,” shows a girl riding a bike through an overgrown forest of flowers.
“That’s sort of like, you carry all these different feelings and emotions with you into just this even bigger wave of thinking too much about all of it and how that can just overcome you as a person,” she said.
Calico said that having her two pieces move onto state and then placing at the state competition was a really big step for her.
“It was like ‘oh people really do enjoy my work and I’d really like to keep doing this,’” she said, as Calico plans to attend Western Kentucky University in the fall and pursuing a degree in Film Production and Visual Art with hopes of one day working as a production designer on a film or television set.
“Thinking back to when I was in college and my experience with different professors and different processes, I just hope she gets a wide variety of education from the different professors they have at WKU,” Smith said. “I’m just hopeful that she will just kind of flourish when she gets to college.
“I’m just so proud of her. For me, it’s not about any type of record for the school or anything like that, it’s about the student and that she feels now, after receiving these accolades, just even more confident to go onto college and pursue that as a career. It’s been very rewarding for me as her art teacher.”
