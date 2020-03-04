CHS senior donates care packages to cancer patients

2019 Rogers Scholar Grant Dickerson of Whitley County raised $500 through donations to purchase an assortment of personal care items for patients at Commonwealth Cancer Center of Corbin.
The Corbin High School student delivered the Cancer Care Baskets, filled with books, word puzzles, socks, blankets, scarfs, beanies, tissues, lotion and hand sanitizer, to the Commonwealth Cancer Center staff for patient delivery.
The Rogers Scholars community service project was inspired by Dickerson’s grandmother who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018.
“This project meant a lot to me,” he said. “I can’t thank Hal Rogers and the Rogers Scholars program enough for letting me be part of such an amazing experience. This program helped me grow and become a better leader.”
Dickerson is the son of Larry Wayne Dickerson and Emily Rachel Dickerson.
Each graduate of The Center for Rural Development’s Rogers Scholars program is required to complete a community service project. For more information about Rogers Scholars, visit www.centeryouthprograms.com.
