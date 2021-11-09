The Corbin High School Marching Band came in second place in the AA MidStates Championship on Saturday. The Redhound band performed their show "Voodoo" twice on Saturday, taking second place in the preliminary round with 22 bands. Then they were able to get the Reserve Grand Champions in the finals, coming just .6 points behind the champions. The band received a police and fire department escort through downtown Corbin Friday as the supporters braved the cold to line the street and wave to the band members as they headed to the competition in Ohio.
CHS Marching Redhounds named Reserve Grand Champions in final competition of season
