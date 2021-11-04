CORBIN — After a season of hardships, the Corbin High School Marching Band is preparing for their final competition of the season with several wins already under their belts.
In August, James Cornn, former Corbin High School band director, announced that he had taken another position in a different school district, leaving band students to question what would become of the band at Corbin High School.
Ben Duncan, who was the band director for Corbin Middle School the previous year, quickly stepped up to take on the role of high school band director, which he admitted took some adjusting to, as middle school and high school band differ quite a bit.
“It was a little bit of adapting both on my side and their side,” he said. “While they’re adjusting to me, I’m also adjusting to them.
“It was definitely a challenge for the students where I have a different teaching style but over time, they adapted and have been flexible and obviously proven that through their success this season.”
While Duncan wanted to push his students to be their best, he also knew he had to be empathetic to their situation, as they have faced a lot of hardships—the biggest being the director change but the band also faced several COVID-related issues this season.
“With the director change, that was a challenge for them,” Duncan said. “Everyone looked up to Mr. Cornn with a very high regard and COVID throughout the season pulled students out here and there. Luckily, we did not have to stop rehearsals at all but we did have students pulled out here and there that affected the pace of things.”
Despite all that the students have faced, so far this season, the Corbin High School Marching Band has placed first in their class in all four competitions they have competed in, as well as placed first in several other sub-categories.
“Despite facing hardships, they don’t let that stop them,” Duncan said. “They let that fuel their success and motivate them to do even better.”
Now, the marching band is preparing for their final competition of the season, Mid-states Band Association Championships, which will take place in Miamisburg, Ohio on Saturday and will have bands competing from Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana.
With 15 seniors in this year’s marching band, Duncan said the band students are hoping to send off their seniors with a bang in their final competition of the season, as this will be the last time they will get to compete as Redhounds.
“I believe that we have a very strong shot,” Duncan said about this weekend’s competition. “I don’t believe that Corbin has actually won the championships yet but at this point, they have all the potential.”
Before heading to Ohio, though, everyone is invited to come out and show their support for the band with a sendoff on Friday at 8:30 a.m. on Main Street. Duncan encourages community members to come out and show their support.
“It will make their absolute year,” Duncan said of the sendoff. “Most people that know anything about the arts feel that the arts are undersold and not supported enough. Just getting support from those around them will give them so much more encouragement and motivation to do well this weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.