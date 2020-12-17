CORBIN — The Corbin Redhound football seniors who have seen their community come together to show them support over the last four years had an opportunity to give back to the youth of the community on Tuesday afternoon.
Tuesday’s Redhound Football Christmas on Wheels sponsored by the Corbin Redhound Football Boosters and other community sponsors helped to give bicycles to kids from throughout the community with the help of the Corbin football seniors.
“It was really spearheaded by our Football Boosters with a lot of support from our community,” said Coach Tom Greer. “We started off talking about doing like 10 bicycles and our community, you know how it is with our football folks, it really grew to 40 bicycles here at the primary and elementary schools with the help of the Family Resource Center Coordinator Hanna Greer.”
Greer also helped to provide Christmas gifts for those students, as well.
Greer said he wanted the seniors to be a part of the event as a way to say “thank you” to the football boosters and the community of Corbin for all they have done for the players.
“I think them being able to see this and appreciate this and realize that the football boosters do so much for our football program—feeding our players and all that, so now our seniors get to give a little back to some of the youth,” Greer said. “We’ve got a great senior bunch. They have been great leaders in our program and now they get to do a little bit of leadership stuff, some community service for the community of Corbin.”
The senior players had an opportunity to see faces light up on Tuesday at both Corbin Primary and Corbin Elementary schools as they passed out the bicycles, something seniors Joshua Oliver and Dylan Massengill agreed was really special.
“We’re just giving these bikes to these kids because the community as a whole has done so much for us these past four years, we thought we should do something for them,” said Oliver. “I wasn’t here in elementary school but even at Barbourville, I knew how big football was in Corbin and I feel like kids here kind of look up to the football players, so I think it’s a good thing to show them that we care about them as much as they care about us.”
“I’ve grown up in Corbin, so I’ve always looked up to the high schoolers, especially the football team,” said Massengill. “I looked at them as heroes, as super humans really, so to be able to be one of those guys and give back to the smaller kids that need bikes, it really means a lot.”
At a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet, these seniors were happy to help provide a little Christmas cheer.
“In this crazy world we live in right now, we just want to provide some hope here and there,” Massengill said.
The Corbin Redhound Football Boosters wanted to thank their community for helping to provide bicycles to 40 kids from throughout the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.