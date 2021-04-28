Coach Tom Greer and some of the Corbin Football Redhounds volunteered their time to help clean the first floor of the Corbin Carnegie building as part of its renovation. Pictured from left to right in front of the historic landmark—Tate Reams, Seth Gregory, Troy Faulkner, Coach Tom Greer and Kendall Jackson. | Photos contributed
CHS football players, coach help clean out old Carnegie Library
