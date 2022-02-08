Three Corbin High School band students were selected to participate in the 2022 Kentucky Music Educators Association All-State Ensembles that were held in Louisville last week. Students David Garr, Keaton Killion and Zadie Henderson were chosen as some of the best of the best high school musicians to participate in this year's conference as a part of the All-State Band. In this photo, from left to right, are Garr, Corbin High School Band Director Benjamen Duncan, Killion and Henderson at the 2022 KMEA All-State Ensembles. | Photo Contributed
featured
CHS band represented at All-State conference
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Lynn Camp Schools will operate as separate elementary, middle/high schools beginning July 1
- Downtown building full of Alsip family memories demolished
- PHOTOS: National Signing Day at CHS
- 18-year-old indicted for manslaughter charge arrested by KSP Thursday
- Greer takes lead at Corbin Public Library as new director
- Man found dead under bridge in Williamsburg Monday
- Corbin Biomed students receive their lab coats
- Reynolds connects with game-winning shot, Colonels stun South Laurel, 54-53
- Bridging Kentucky Project Starts on Monday, February 7 in Whitley County
- Stewart earns all-time leading scorer for Lady Redhounds
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.