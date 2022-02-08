CHS band represented at All-State conference

Three Corbin High School band students were selected to participate in the 2022 Kentucky Music Educators Association All-State Ensembles that were held in Louisville last week. Students David Garr, Keaton Killion and Zadie Henderson were chosen as some of the best of the best high school musicians to participate in this year's conference as a part of the All-State Band. In this photo, from left to right, are Garr, Corbin High School Band Director Benjamen Duncan, Killion and Henderson at the 2022 KMEA All-State Ensembles. | Photo Contributed

