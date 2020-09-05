On Tuesday, teachers and staff at Corbin Middle School passed out over 250 Chromebooks to students in preparation for the upcoming school year. Students were also able to pick up their yearbooks from the previous school year, pick up text books, speak with club sponsors offered through the school, and their team leaders. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Chromebooks, other supplies handed out to Corbin students
