Christmas season events a hit so far for Corbin Tourism

CORBIN - “We are in full-on Christmas mode,” Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen told the Corbin Tourism Commission as she recapped the previous month’s events during Tuesday’s Corbin Tourism Commission Meeting.
But before Monhollen could delve into the holiday festivities of the past month, she first took the time to reflect on Corbin’s second annual Colonel Sanders Half-Marathon and 10K race. Monhollen said 250 people were registered for the race held Saturday, November 13. Of those, 225 runners completed the race.
The Colonel Sanders Half-Marathon was able to generate $10,000 for this year’s beneficiary, The Corbin Backpack Program. Monhollen said the $10,000 check would be presented soon and that the funding would be enough to cover a quarter of the charity’s operating budget next year.
“The whole city got involved and really helped to pull it off,” she said also adding that she believed the race was gaining traction after its second year. “It was so successful that I actually had a park director, who came to run in our race from Indiana, reach out to me because they’re planning their first half-marathon.”
Monhollen said she shared everything she knew with the park director and felt flattered that Corbin was getting such recognition. She said she and race officials were already gearing up to meet again in January to start preparing for the 2022 Colonel Sanders Half-Marathon.
The weekend following the race, Corbin hosted its annual Christmas Open House event, which Monhollen called a tremendous success.
Typically held on a Sunday in Nibroc Park, this year’s iteration of the long-standing tradition saw First Baptist Church and Cumberland Valley National Bank providing hot chocolate and cookies to attendees. This year’s event also featured crafts, train rides and craft vendors set up along First Street.
“The rain did end up coming later in the day, but we had a pretty good run of it up until the rain,” Monhollen said, also noting that members of the Corbin High School band were on hand performing Christmas music.
This past weekend, the City of Corbin hosted its annual Christmas parade, pre-parade activities and the first day of its Christmas Village in the downtown area.
Monhollen called this year’s parade “outstanding” and “out of this world” as she noted that around 40 different floats were featured in this year’s approximately 45-minute parade. Monhollen said that had it not been for Tom Jones from Cumberland Valley National Bank helping her line floats up before the parade, it wouldn’t have been possible.
“We were from City Hall all the way up to Harris Wheel Alignment with all of those floats,” she said. “The community, the businesses, the organizations, everybody that came out did fantastic floats. It was cheerful. The crowd was huge on Main Street and I am just so grateful to all of the people that came out and participated,” Monhollen added.
Before the parade, the city hosted activities in Nibroc Park that included crafts, meeting with Santa and free hot chocolate. Last Saturday also marked the first day of the Christmas Village and ice-skating rink, which will be set up through this coming Saturday, December 11.
“I think they had over 500 people come through on Saturday, they were packed,” she said on the first day of the Christmas Village and ice-skating rink.
The Christmas Village and ice-skating rink will be open today from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m., tomorrow from 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. and from noon - 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11. It cost $5 to skate for 30 minutes and includes skate rentals, which are provided onsite.
