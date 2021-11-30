Christmas parade, ice skating, other activities kick off Saturday in Corbin

CORBIN — The streets of Corbin will be alive with the Christmas spirit this weekend, as the city’s downtown area will play host to this year’s Christmas parade, pre-parade activities and the opening day of the city’s Christmas Village all this coming Saturday, Dec. 4.
Beginning at noon Saturday in the lot located across Main Street from Sanders Park, Corbin will see its Christmas Village installed, complete with wood carved holiday-themed decorations and ice-skating rink. The village and rink will be set up throughout the entirety of next week, Dec. 4-11, for community members to visit and to give ice skating a shot. For $5, guests will be permitted to skate for 30 minutes. The $5 charge also covers the rental fee for ice skates, which are provided onsite.
Corbin Tourism Director and Downtown Manager Maggy Monhollen said this year’s Christmas Village would also see the addition of a photo opportunity for guests to take advantage of. Through a long-standing partnership with Celebration Lighting, the company responsible for helping the city with its annual Christmas lighting program, Monhollen and tourism officials were able to procure a large Christmas wreath to act as a photo opportunity. Monhollen said the wreath was large enough that groups could stand or sit in the opening of the wreath for a festive family photo.
Also new to this year’s village will be the inclusion of two food vendors. Monhollen said one of the vendors would be providing carnival-style foods like funnel cakes, blooming onions and corn dogs while the other will provide holiday sweets like fudge, roasted nuts, etc. Both vendors are expected to be set up throughout the week as the rink is open.
The rink and Christmas Village will be open from noon - 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 4-5. The rink will be open from 4-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, Dec. 6-9, and from 4-10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Hours will return to noon - 10 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, the last day the rink will be in town.
On the day of the parade, the city will also host pre-parade activities in Nibroc Park beginning at 5 p.m. Monhollen said Santa Claus would make an appearance and would be stationed in his house located in the park. Children will have the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa and to tell him what all they want for Christmas. Children will also be able to fill out letters to Santa and drop them off in his mail box, just as a reminder should he forget what the children asked for on his trip back to the North Pole.
The pre-parade activities in Nibroc Park will also feature other holiday-themed crafts for children to participate in. Monhollen said members of the Tourism Commission would be in the park passing out free hot chocolate, and that a separate vendor will also be on-hand passing out free cookies to guests. Monhollen said all pre-parade activities in Nibroc Park would be free.
The city’s annual Christmas parade is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday. It will return to a more traditional setup after officials decided to host a reverse parade last year to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We honestly have had a tremendous response, and I am so excited about that,” Monhollen said on the community’s participation and involvement leading up to the parade. She said that as of Monday, around 25 different businesses, organizations and clubs had registered a float for the parade.
“I don’t know if it’s because we’ve had such a crummy 20 months or what’s going on, but we’ve had more community participation than we have had in the past,” she added.
This year’s parade will start at City Hall, travel down Main Street toward Gordon Hill, and eventually disperse on Kentucky Avenue. Floats will be entered and judged, as they normally are, in three categories: civic/non-profit, youth and commercial.
For more information on Saturday’s events, be sure to check out the Corbin Tourism Commission’s Facebook page.
