Christmas Open House set for downtown Corbin this Sunday

CORBIN - Corbin’s downtown area and Nibroc Park will play host to this year’s annual Christmas Open House from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. this Sunday.
For more than two decades, the city of Corbin has hosted its annual Christmas Open House event, which acts as the official kickoff for holiday shopping in the city’s downtown area. Started originally as a merchant-driven event, the Open House sees activities and holiday-themed fun drawing people into Corbin’s downtown area with the city’s businesses offering sales to potential shoppers.
“It’s kind of like Corbin’s very own Small Business Saturday,” said Corbin Downtown Manager and Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen on the event.
“It’s a chance for small businesses to open their doors and welcome customers in with sales and specials,” she added, also noting that it provides people who don’t frequent the downtown area an opportunity to see what all the area has to offer.
Downtown Corbin’s Barrel Beauty Bar, White Rabbit Records, Ever Aston Boutique, Campbell’s Ceramics, Hinkle’s Ink Spot, Sweeties Ice Cream, Game King, Hampton Haigen Home, Alley Stuff & Warehouse, Alan Galleries, Austin City Saloon and You & Me Coffee and Tea will all be offering sales and specials during this year’s event.
Sunday’s Open House will also see the return of Santa’s house to Nibroc Park with opportunities for children to have their picture taken with Santa Claus. Monhollen said officials were able to purchase activities for children which will also be held in the park.
“They can make ornaments and Christmas magnets,” she said. “We also purchased like these form letters written to Santa, so that the kids can color and write a letter to Santa and put it in his mailbox,” she added.
Officials have once again partnered with First Baptist Church who will be handing out free hot chocolate in the park. Cumberland Valley National Bank will also be handing out free treats to go along with the hot chocolate. Hillview Stables will also be offering train rides to those in attendance and the Corbin High School marching band will be set in small ensemble groups on city street corners, playing holiday-themed music.
The event will also see a vendor alley set up on First Street. Monhollen said 10-12 vendors would be onsite selling hand-crafted items.
“We’re excited for another holiday season,” Monhollen said ahead of Sunday’s event. “We’re looking forward to trying to give the children in our community as normal of a Christmas experience as possible.”
