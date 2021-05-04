CORBIN — Recently the Christian Health Center of Corbin celebrated the grand re-opening of their new Rehabilitation Center with a ribbon cutting ceremony and courtyard reception. The event was well attended by residents and their families, county and city elected officials, donors, pastors and a representative from the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.
A complete renovation from the floor to ceiling helps make this a state-of-the-art therapy destination in the region for both residents at Christian Care and private patients.
Mary Lynn Spalding, CEO of Christian Care Communities, shared her appreciation, “We are so humbled by the outpouring of support that made this all possible. We are led each day to do our best for the residents in our care. This new therapy room speaks to our dedication to faith, care and family and the way we honor them with excellent healthcare.”
Jim Patton, Vice President of Mission Advancement & General Counsel, thanked the donors and staff for their patience during the pandemic which delayed the construction schedule. Donations and grants were received from E.O. Robinson Mountain Fund, Select Rehabilitation Corporation, Kentucky Colonels, Crestwood Christian Church, Egypt Christian Church and others.
After the dedication, residents, staff and guests enjoyed a courtyard reception and demonstration of the new WhisperGLIDE ™ equipment that supports therapy goals, intergenerational social activity, reduces stress and anxiety, and is wheelchair accessible.
