CORBIN - The Depot on Main in downtown Corbin will play host to a community chili supper this Wednesday from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.
All proceeds from the event will help pay the medical costs of Kentucky State Trooper Chris McQueen who is currently fighting for his life in a battle against COVID-19.
Tickets for the event will cost $10 and can be ordered online before the event at https://bit.ly/3mBx1ny or at the Corbin Tourism Office. Tickets can also be purchased on the day of the event at the door.
For those who wish to support the effort but are unable to attend Wednesday’s event, a GoFundMe account has also been set up to benefit McQueen.
Donations can be made at the following link, https://bit.ly/3GFoaJM.
