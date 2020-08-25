WILLIAMSBURG - On Friday morning, the parking lot of the Whitley County Detention Center served as a drive through, as Whitley County Jailer Brian Lawson along with volunteers handed out over 500 free backpacks filled with school supplies to the children of current inmates in preparation for the upcoming school year during the first Back to School Giveaway held at the jail.
“There’s just a lot of children that don’t get backpacks,” said Ashley Lawson, event organizer and wife of Brian. “I feel like a backpack is confidence a little bit.”
Ashley explained that the idea for the event was sparked after she and staff were talking to an inmate who expressed that he was saddened that he couldn’t help his wife provide school supplies for their children.
“He said, ‘It sucks I’m in here and I can’t help provide for my kids for school or anything.’ So we were thinking, ‘that’s right, you can’t, but we can if we all work together,’” said Ashley.
After speaking with the inmates, the Lawsons began planning the backpack giveaway by reaching out to those they thought could help.
They received a huge donation of backpacks and school supplies from Restoration Ministries out of the Lily community, Williamsburg’s Anchored Ministries, Whitley County School Board Chair Brenda Hill, The Store out of Williamsburg, and the Whitley County Extension Office.
“We’re very grateful to be out here and be able to do this, and make an impact on the community. Anything we can do to help the community, that’s our passion. If we’re not helping the community, then we’re not doing anything,” said G.W. Large, the Worship Pastor at Restoration Ministries who was on hand with some volunteers from his church to pass out backpacks Friday. “That’s what we’re called to do, and if we’re not doing that, then we’re missing the whole picture of being of followers.”
“It’s not these babies' fault their parents are in jail,” noted Ashley. “And you know, we all make mistakes, we do. Some of our mistakes and sins, nobody sees them. These people unfortunately made a mistake, but their kids should not suffer.”
Large said the donation from his church came from members of his church.
“It was kind of an outreach to the church,” he explained. “The outpouring of the church to make it happen was honestly kind of overwhelming. The response to it was beautiful.”
Once supplies and backpacks were donated to the detention center, Brian said two inmates, Freddy Fuson and Philip Hart, volunteered to fill each of the 500+ backpacks with school supplies.
“Those two right there, packed everyone of these backpacks. Those guys deserve a lot of gratitude for this,” he said.
Backpacks were filled with binders, folders, notebooks, scissors, glue sticks, pencils, and everything else one might need to start the school year.
“We have backpack for every age group, preschool, middle school, high school,” Ashley said.
Also helping out onsite Friday were members of Anchored Ministries who donated backpacks and supplies as well. They also provided free Bibles to those who wanted them Friday.
“We have a women’s ministry here in town, and we just want to be able to give back to the community in someway,” said Shannon Rice with the ministry.
Staci Moses with Anchored Ministries said she had been in touch with the detention center in regards of donating some Bibles to the inmates.
“Without them and all of the help we’ve gotten from everybody, none of this would have been possible. They really blessed this whole town,” Ashley said. “I think it’ll bless some people and help some mommies and daddies,” she added. “And the people in the jail, it gives them a little hope that there’s good in the world.”
