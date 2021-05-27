The Corbin School District's Save the Children Program hosted a “Character Creek Walk” along the Ed Tye Creek on Tuesday. Those who participated were encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters and were greeted along their walk by characters from Royal Princess Entertainment that included Mickey Mouse, Spiderman, and more. The Corbin Public Library also joined in on the fun dressing up and waving at participants as they walked past. At the walk’s end, located at the Engineer Bridge gazebo, participants were treated to a free shaved ice. Corbin’s Save the Children Program is a a literacy program aimed at helping young students increase their reading achievements. | Photos by Jarrod Mills
Children meet characters at creek walk event
