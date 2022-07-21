WILLIAMSBURG — A Chicago man is facing a theft charge after the Williamsburg Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle on Sunday.
According to WPD’s Facebook page, Officer Trevor Teague arrested Roberto A. Vargas, 24, of Chicago, Illinois, after an investigation into a vehicle reported stolen by a local resident from South 3rd Street in Williamsburg.
Vargas was found with the vehicle in his possession, a 2013 Toyota Sienna van, when Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Brentley Patrick spotted the vehicle around 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning traveling north on US 25 near Angel Road.
Vargas has been charged with theft by unlawful taking of an automobile and was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center but has since been released. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley District Court on August 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.