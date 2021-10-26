Chevy Chase event rescheduled for Corbin Arena

CORBIN — An Evening with Chevy Chase has been rescheduled for the Corbin Arena on Dec. 21.
Chevy Chase will be live on stage and have a question and answer session with the audience, following a 30th anniversary screening of the holiday classic, "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation".
"After the showing of the holiday classic on the big screen, the celebration will continue with actor Chevy Chase (Clark Griswold) sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary television programs," the press release said.
The show will begin at 7:30 p.m.
The show was postponed last December due to COVID-19 and those who bought tickets could have sought a refund or kept their ticket for the show's rescheduled date.
Tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or the Corbin Arena Box Office.
