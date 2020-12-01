Chevy Chase event postponed until 2021

CORBIN — Wednesday's event, An Evening with Chevy Chase, has been postponed until 2021, according to a press release sent out by the Corbin Arena, the venue hosting the event.
“In light of the on going developments regarding COVID-19, An Evening With Chevy Chase Following A Screening of Christmas Vacation will be rescheduled at a later date to be determined,” read the release. “Mr. Chase, and the Corbin Arena, are working diligently with the concert's promoter to identify a new date for 2021.”
The press release goes on to say that patrons who would like a refund at this time can receive one from their point of purchase, and that it could take five-seven business days for the refund to go through.
On the other hand, those tickets already purchased will still be valid for the show’s future date, as well.
An Evening with Chevy Chase’s postponement comes on the heels of Governor Andy Beshear’s recent new restrictions, which went into affect on Nov. 20.
Before that, General Manager of the Arena Kristina Balla says the Arena hosted several successful events, including a college wrestling tournament and concert by country music legend Travis Tritt.
“We had a really successful restart and everything was going great,” Balla said on events that took place between August until recently. “Travis Tritt was great,” she said. “Travis loved it, the crew loved it. I heard nothing but good things about it afterwards.”
Balla went on to say that throughout the rest of this week and the following week, she will be announcing all of the rescheduled dates from shows recently postponed, as well as dates for some new events.
“2021 is looking to be really busy for us,” she said. “Not only do I have all of the events that I’ll be announcing, but I also have all of the things that we had in 2020 that are moving to 2021 so it’s going to be a very busy year for us.”
