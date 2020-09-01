Chevy Chase coming to Corbin Arena

CORBIN — The Corbin Arena announced Monday that Chevy Chase will be coming to the venue in December.
An Evening with Chevy Chase will be hosted on Dec. 2.
Chase will be live on stage and participate in an audience Q & A following a screening of "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation". After the movie, the celebration continues with Chase sharing stories from his career and the making of his classic movies and legendary TV shows.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m. There will be limited capacity due to current state regulations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.