Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Convertible announced as 2021Trooper Island raffle vehicle

FRANKFORT — The season of giving is here and the Kentucky State Police (KSP) hope citizens will consider the purchase of a Trooper Island Camp raffle ticket as a stocking stuffer for that special gift item. The raffle is for a new 2021 Chevrolet Camaro 2SS Convertible and proceeds from the sales support the agency’s Trooper Island Camp for disadvantaged children. Coming from Don Franklin Chevrolet in Burkesville, Ky., this iconic Camaro is cloaked in a black exterior and gray, leather interior. It’s equipped with 6.2 liter V8 engine and a 10-speed paddle-shift automatic transmission that can go from 0-60 in 4.3 seconds.
KSP Spokesman Sergeant Billy Gregory said he hopes the early arrival of the raffle tickets will increase sales during the holiday shopping season.
“We hope that people will like the uniqueness of a gift that not only provides the opportunity to win a car but also supports Trooper Island Camp,” says Gregory. “Even if they don’t win the car, the recipient knows that their gift helped send a child to camp, who otherwise would not have had that opportunity.”
Tickets are $10 each and are available at www.trooperisland.org or at any KSP post located throughout the state. For a limited time, people who purchase raffle tickets will receive a stocking stuffer certificate which can be placed in a stocking or a Christmas card that verifies the purchase of the gift. The certificates are available online through Dec. 18 and in-person purchase through Dec. 24.
A total of 35,000 tickets will be sold with the winning ticket to be drawn on Sunday August 29, 2021 at the Kentucky State Fair. Ticket holders do not have to be present at the drawing to win. The raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees. (Charitable gaming license #0000633.)
The 2021 Chevrolet Camaro features legendary looks with its black convertible top, 20” aluminum 5 spoke silver wheels and a silver rally stripe. There’s a remote engine start with heated seats and steering wheel. Inside the convertible, there’s an AM/FM infotainment system 3.0 8” CLR display with NAV, a premium audio system and SiriusXM satellite radio. It’s equipped with top of the line safety features including HD digital vision rear view, rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert and heads-up display. A full list of features and equipment can be found on the Trooper Island website at www.trooperisland.org.
Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls age 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations; no public funds are used. Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.
