WILLIAMSBURG — A Tennessee man is facing an additional charge after briefly absconding from custody.
Arturo Leonardo Ramirez-Jeronimo, 21, of Chattanooga, was initially arrested on Interstate 75 just after 2 p.m. Sunday by Kentucky State Trooper Josh Roaden on charges of aggravated operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), failure to wear seat belts, failure to or improper signal, no operators/moped license, possession of open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle and reckless driving.
According to Ramirez’s citation, the trooper initiated a traffic stop on the 2000 Toyota 4Runner the man was driving after being advised that the vehicle had been involved in two wrecks in Tennessee and was being operated recklessly.
According to a release from the Williamsburg Police Department, they responded along with officers from the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office, KSP and deputy jailers after Ramirez exited the Whitley County Detention Center’s sally port and ran off into the woods.
With the help of a drone utilized by WPD Officer Cody Jeffries, Ramirez was later located along Pelham Street near the Quick Shop. He was arrested without incident and lodged into WCDC at 5:16 p.m. with an additional charge of first-degree escape.
Ramirez was arraigned Monday morning and is next scheduled to appear before Whitley District Judge Fred White for a pretrial conference on December 12.
