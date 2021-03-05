Chamber to host Mayor Razmus as guest speaker

CORBIN — The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is hosting its membership luncheon this month.
On Tuesday, March 9, the Chamber of Commerce will host Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus as the guest speaker.
The luncheon will be at the Corbin Center and box lunches will be served. Registration is required as seating is limited.
Register by phone at 606-528-6390.
Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are mandatory.
