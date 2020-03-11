WILLIAMSBURG -- The Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce have announced a recruitment drive along with a social gathering to help bolster the group's membership in 2020.
Through its new 2020 vision statement, the Chamber said that they are "dedicated to serving our regional businesses and community through advocacy, access to leaders, economic development, connectivity and business education."
"We've had a vision, and it's good vision, but how do we complement that," asked Tommy Black, a member of the Chamber's Board of Directors.
"It begins with our numbers," he explained. "Right now we have 200 members between Whitley County, Williamsburg and Corbin. We have only scratched the surface. So, the grassroots of what we want to do with this vision starts with growing our membership."
Black said the committee sat down with the board of directors to receive feedback on its vision. He said the committee was challenged to grow the chamber with 100 new members by September.
"And for the board of directors to buy in on that, the 11 board of directors have agreed to recruit 50 of that within themselves. What we want to do, we want to reach out to the general membership and see if they'll match us with those 50 members."
Black and Greg Razmus, a member of the board of directors and co-owner of Tri-County Cineplex, went over the benefits of adding members to the chamber and what the chamber provides to its members.
Black mentioned how the chamber board has brought in local politicians like State Sen. Robert Stivers and national politicians like U.S. Sen. Rand Paul to meet and talk with chamber members.
"I think our board leadership does a pretty good job of getting these folks in our spaces and giving us an opportunity to talk to them a little bit," explained Black. "Because it's important as a business owner, it's important -- it doesn't make any difference if you're a small business or a large business, to be able to talk to those folks, and have the opportunity to take that knowledge back and let it help you make decisions with authority."
More importantly than that to Black is the chamber's ability to help the region's economic development.
"We want to keep our money locally with these local businesses, it's pretty simple. We want to do that so well that our businesses have a great reputation, because of what they do in our local communities, that we want the outside population to come to us," he continued. "As we get that growth, it creates opportunity. Opportunity creates new businesses coming in. New businesses create jobs, and new jobs create more money, and then the cycle starts over. And that really, in my opinion, is a huge purpose for what we're doing with this."
Razmus spoked about the Chamber's involvement in local education through programs like its attendance program and Work Ethic Seal Program.
"So what this is, is they start as a sophomore through their senior year. They learn some soft skills, some practical living skills, up until their senior year they're learning how to do job interviews, resumes, just punctuality, how to dress for a job interview," explained Razmus. "They get recognition as a senior when they walk, they get a cord. There's scholarship money for these kids, that's all supported through the Chamber."
The Chamber's membership social will be held May 12 at the Corbin Center starting at 5:30 p.m. Food and drink will be provided, along with musical entertainment. Current members are encouraged to attend and are also encouraged to bring someone who is not already a member of the chamber. There will be no regularly scheduled chamber meeting that afternoon, the membership social will take its place.
"Our chamber is one of the largest contributors to our economic development office in recruiting business and industry. This chamber plays a very critical, vital role in a lot of ways in our communities," said the Chamber's Executive Director Bruce Carpenter.
Carpenter also announced that he hopes to have more membership socials during evening hours and that he hopes to rotate the event between Corbin and Williamsburg each quarter.
For more information about the Souther Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, visit their website at www.southernkychamber.com.
