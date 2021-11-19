As November is National Adoption Month, the Times-Tribune is helping to tell the story of the Corry family who adopted Bentley and Camille, a brother and sister duo, to help complete their family.
LONDON—After growing up in the Philippines, Ben Corry knew he wanted to adopt some day. His parents were missionaries and ran a Bible school in the Philippines for much of Ben’s young life, allowing him to see firsthand the conditions that many of those children grow up in. For Kim Corry, adoption hadn’t always been in her life plans.
Ben had two other children, Gunner and Penny, from his previous marriage and despite how often he told her she was a wonderful bonus mom to his two kids, Kim never really felt like a mom, so the two immediately began working towards adding onto their family. But after spending years of trying for a baby, including a year of infertility treatments, the couple decided adoption was the best option for them.
“It’s always been in my heart to adopt, I’ve always wanted to adopt because growing up in a third world country—people can’t imagine what it’s like in a third world country with kids that don’t have anything or even have a chance at surviving without help,” Ben said.
Ben and Kim began looking at different options for adopting a child through private adoption and ran into roadblock after roadblock when the idea of foster care came up after Ben’s brother adopted a child through foster care, even though they both had a lot of reservations about the foster care system.
“A lot of times, with foster care, your house is just a revolving door with kids coming in and out, in and out and we did not want that at all because I’ve got two older kids,” Ben said. “We weren’t going to allow it to be a revolving door because it’s a big deal bringing in other kids.”
“My aunt had done foster care as long as I can remember, she has always done foster care,” Kim said. “My brother who is in his 50s was just 2 or 3 when she started, and she actually has adopted many through foster care. It hasn’t always been the best situation. Foster care is not always pretty—it’s not at all, so that really left a bad image in my mind and I didn’t want to do that at all. But when we met Summer, we thought maybe foster care would actually work, maybe we could give it a try.”
The couple signed up for foster classes and went through the process to be able to foster but it was a couple months before they finally received the call in May of 2018.
“Right before Memorial Day we got a call saying there was a little boy, so we ended up getting Bentley,” said Kim. She noted that Bentley was 18 months old at the time.
After Bentley had been in Kim and Ben’s care for a few months, the couple got the call that Bentley was to be returned to his biological mother.
“It crushed us,” Ben said. “We’d set ourselves up for failure because at that point, we automatically thought he was going to be our kid.”
“I think, at that time, it had crushed us so much that we were like ‘we’re not taking in anymore kids,’” Kim said. “It was terrible, absolutely terrible.”
It was only a few weeks later when the couple received a call from Bentley’s biological mother late one night asking that Kim and Ben come get Bentley because Child Protective Services had arrived to take him. At the time, Bentley’s biological mom was also eight months pregnant with a little girl. That was when Ben expressed his and Kim’s interest in adopting the baby and to their surprise, she agreed.
On November 12, 2018, Camille was born. The day before, Ben’s daughter Penny had broken her arm and had to have surgery, so he just missed the birth but Kim was able to be in the delivery room where she saw her daughter for the very first time and it was an instant connection.
“She (Camille and Bentley’s bio mom) came into our room and it was just me and her and Camille and she looked at her and said ‘she was never intended to be mine, I was just carrying her for you,’” Kim said. “She really was, without a doubt.”
Camille was officially adopted by the Corrys just weeks before turning 1 year old while Bentley was still in the foster care system at the time, though he had remained in Ben and Kim’s care the entire time.
Then, finally, on May 10, 2021, Bentley’s adoption was finalized after his biological mother and father both agreed to sign over their parental rights to Ben and Kim, who had proven their love for Bentley over the past three years.
“With opening our doors through foster care, we not only got Bentley but we got Cami too,” Ben said. “If we didn’t get Bentley would he grow up and probably fall into the same loop and lifestyle that he would have grown up in? Probably. Would Camille? Probably. She probably would have went down that same road, that same path of doing drugs and going to jail because when you grow up in that, you essentially become a part of that as well. It’s hard to break that cycle. It takes help from someone on the outside to help break that cycle.”
The Corrys have not only changed the lives of Bentley and Camille but they have helped their biological mom to get back on her feet and have a really good relationship with her. Today, Bentley still sees his biological mom twice a week, something that Ben and Kim had promised her when they began the adoption process and something that has helped their bio mom to get her life straightened out.
The Corrys encourage others who are looking into adoption to start the process, as adoption is what helped to not only complete their family but also helped Kim to finally feel like the mother she had always dreamed of being.
“If you’re thinking about it—there’s no greater love or joy, just do it,” Ben said.
