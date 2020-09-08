At approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, Corbin Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a residence on S. Poplar Ave. The home was evacuated prior to arrival, after the family dog woke them and they were able to escape through a window. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and remove smoke. The fire was determined to be accidental. | Photos courtesy of Corbin Fire Department

