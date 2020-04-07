The Corbin Fire Department responded to a fire at Yamato Japanese restaurant in Corbin at approximately 2:25 a.m. Monday. According to Battalion Chief Jack Partin, 12 Corbin firefighters responded to the fire. There is extensive damage to part of the building. As of Monday afternoon the fire is still under investigation with no foul play suspected. No injuries were reported and firefighters remained on scene until 4:30 a.m. checking for hot spots. Delta Gas, Kentucky Utilities, Corbin Utilities and Corbin Police Department also responded to the fire. | Photos Contributed
CFD responds to fire at Yamato Japanese restaurant Monday
