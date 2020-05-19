BARBOURVILLE — Hundreds lined the streets of downtown Barbourville to cheer on and congratulate Knox Central’s Class of 2020 Friday evening.
“Seniors, you have made it to the moment where you will be called a graduate of Knox Central High School,” Knox Central’s Principal Jeff Frost said to the graduating class before the parade began.
Knox Central’s seniors met in Knox Central’s parking lot where each vehicle parked one space between each other, facing the high school. Students and their families were instructed to stay in their vehicles throughout the ceremony.
In front of the high school, facing the parking lot, sat a stage where Frost; the class’ senior president, Cooper Collins; and class Vice President, Morgan Warren gave their speeches.
“We also want to thank our community, the city of Barbourville, and [Mayor] David Thompson for providing the stage,” said Frost. “The Barbourville City Police, Fire Department, and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office for covering the parade route, and for the Knox County Courthouse and countless businesses for showing their support to this class, the Class of 2020."
Frost then spoke about the challenges and trials that Knox Central’s class has had to endure in the past few months. He spoke about how the school’s athletic teams made historic runs, including Knox Central’s basketball team winning its region for the second time. Only to have its shot at a state title cut short by the coronavirus.
“We also saw grit in many of our class officers,” Frost said. “When told that many of the traditional ceremonies could not occur, the officers went to work to find ways to celebrate as a class through virtual Greenleafs, honors day, and signing days, to drive-thru baccalaureate, and even today, the senior celebration parade involving the whole community, the Class of 2020 has shown great grit during this pandemic.”
“I am proud of all of our experiences here, both the victories and the missteps,” said Warren. “They have shaped us into the people we are today. For that reason, I wouldn’t go back and change a thing.”
“What we have experienced is life,” Collins said. “We have learned that life is not always fair. It is not predictable, and we can not control it as much as we desire to.”
“There is no doubt that as I stand here today, this is not what I anticipated or expected as a graduation from high school,” Collins later continued. “Yet my heart will be grateful and joyful for the friendships, experiences and life lessons I have learned in the past four years as a Panther.”
“These students have completed the necessary requirements set forth by the state of Kentucky, the Knox County Board of Education, and Knox Central SBDM Council to earn their high school diploma and be considered a high school graduate. It is my pleasure to present to you the Class of 2020,” Principal Frost said to an overwhelming number of car horns and cheers.
After the speeches were finished, students and their families filed out of Knox Central’s parking lot northbound onto U.S. 25. From there, the parade moved down Knox Street in Barbourville where community members and other family members cheered and waved.
Once on Knox Street, the parade traveled to the Court Square where it exited onto South Main Street and turned left onto Daniel Boone Drive. Once at the intersection of Daniel Boone Drive and Cumberland Avenue, the parade turned right onto Cumberland Avenue to return to southbound U.S. 25. Seniors then traveled back to Knox Central where they were then given a graduate yard sign. Seniors will be able to pick up their diplomas from the school next week.
