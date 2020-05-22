Catelin Ball earns Girl Scout’s highest award for science activities libraries

CORBIN — Girl Scouts of Kentucky's Wilderness Road announced Catelin Ball has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award.
Ball received the award for her sustainable change in her community with a project focused on providing students with hands-on science activity libraries. Ball recognized the importance of hands on STEMs activities as they were a fun part of her science education at Oak Grove Elementary and noticed they were not a part of all elementary science programs. She prepared science libraries for multiple classrooms in the Clay, Whitley and Knox counties filled with activity kits and an online project board the teachers can quickly access for future activities related to NGSS standards.
Earning the Girl Scout Gold Award is truly a remarkable achievement, and Ball exemplifies leadership in all its forms.
Dr. Kelly Evans, Troop 119's Leader said, "I was pleased when Catelin identified a need in her community and took action. Her extraordinary dedication, perseverance, and leadership are making the world a better place."
The Gold Award is very prestigious and is a significant accomplishment as fewer than 6% of Girl Scouts earn this award.
Ball spent over 100 hours working on the science activity kits to ensure they were appropriate for elementary-age children, especially interesting for girls. The classroom teachers will easily continue these projects for years to come.
Angela Kilburn, a fifth-grade teacher at the Corbin Elementary School said, “Catelin’s at-home science experiments are absolutely wonderful to engage students with interactive learning that connects to the NGSS standards. It was very simple and easy because she did a fantastic job of providing all of the materials along with simple directions."
By earning the Girl Scout Gold Award, Ball became a community leader. Her accomplishments reflect leadership and citizenship skills that set her apart.
Ball said "I loved preparing all of the activities, especially kitchen activities and the earth science activities which can be done by families on trails in rural Kentucky."
Ball is an active member of Group 99, Immanuel Baptist Church, Promise Leadership, CHS and Piranhas’ swim teams. She is the daughter of Collin and Catherine Ball and a freshman at Corbin High School.
