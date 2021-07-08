TRI-COUNTY — Since the start of the pandemic, catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed across the nation, including in the Tri-County.
Catalytic converters are an important part of your car’s exhaust system, as they work to remove potentially harmful compounds from the exhaust gases before being expelled into the air.
The Tri-County has seen a huge uptick in catalytic converter thefts in recent months, with the recent holiday sparking more attention on the issue, particularly at the boat ramps surrounding Laurel Lake.
“It’s happening everywhere,” said Whitley County Constable Ron “Bubba” Bowling.
Bowling said that there is currently high demand for the contents inside the catalytic converters, as the converters contain precious metals like rhodium, platinum and palladium. These metals can be sold to scrap yards for a pretty penny.
In addition to targeting personal vehicles, Bowling said that U-Hauls and church vans are also being targeted for theft.
“Technology has allowed these guys to research and see what particular catalytic converters are on particular vehicles and those are the vehicles that they are now targeting,” Bowling said. “The problem is, the crime is turning into what I call a ‘copy cat crime.’ You had a few guys doing it, now you’ve got guys figuring out what the other guys are doing and seeing what they are making, so now you’ve got everybody doing it. It’s peaking right now in our area.”
Bowling said the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reported seven vehicles had catalytic converters cut from them at Marsh Branch over the weekend, while Whitley County has had numerous vehicles vandalized over the last month, with as many as 11 vehicle thefts at one facility.
“It’s a virus right now,” Bowling said.
Victims of these thefts are having to pay a lot of money to replace their stolen converters and often don’t realize their vehicles have been vandalized until they start the vehicle and notice the loud noise coming from their car.
Bowling said that it’s important that people be more mindful of where they leave their vehicle, asking that people try to park their vehicles in well-lit, well-populated areas.
“What you’ve got to do is you’ve got to be observant of where you’re parking your vehicle at night,” he said. “It’s not like law enforcement doesn’t have a heavy presence at the lake right now, they do. But these guys can blend in. People just need to be aware of where they park their vehicles.”
Bowling said churches and businesses are also encouraged to park their utility or delivery vehicles in well-lit areas, preferably under video surveillance.
Local law enforcement agencies have been increasing patrols around boat ramps and other targeted areas but Bowling said people are encouraged to call and report to their local authorities if they see anything suspicious going on.
“Right now, you’ve just got to keep your eyes open and be aware of your surroundings,” he said.
