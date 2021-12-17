Casting Crowns to perform at Corbin Arena

CORBIN — Casting Crowns will be returning to the Corbin Arena in April.
The Corbin Arena announced on Monday that GRAMMY Award winners Casting Crowns will be bringing their Healer Tour to Corbin on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Also performing will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor.
The contemporary Christian and Christian rock band was formed in 1999 with youth pastor Mark Hall, who serves as the band’s lead vocalist.
Casting Crowns is best known for its songs “Only Jesus,” “Praise You In This Storm,” “Come to the Well,” “East to West” and many more.
Casting Crowns will be releasing their newest album, “Healer,” on January 14, 2022. Leading up to the new release, the group has released selections from the album, including “The Power of the Cross” and “Scars in Heaven,” which broke the first-day streaming record for a Christian song debut on Amazon Music.
The Dove-nominated and K-LOVE Fan Award-winning band, We Are Messengers, will be performing alongside Casting Crowns on April 2. The Irish-American band boasts six Top 10 Billboard Christian Airplay hits and three Top 5 singles.
Jonathan Traylor will also be performing on the Arena stage. Traylor is a singer, songwriter and dancer whose debut project, “The Unknown” was released over the course of last year.
The April 2 show will begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go one sale on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Corbin Arena box office or at www.ticketmaster.com. Groups larger than 10 can save $5 per ticket, but the tickets must be purchased at Arena box office.
