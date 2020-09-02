WHITLEY COUNTY -- A man arrested and indicted in 2017 on one count of first-degree sexual abuse towards a victim under the age of 12 is having his case dismissed.
Ronnie Hensley Jr., 43, was in Whitley County Circuit Court Thursday where he and his attorney were informed by the Commonwealth that it had filed a motion to dismiss the case against Hensley with the stipulation of probable cause.
Hensley's attorney then asked if she could take a moment to speak to her client and discuss the Commonwealth's motion. In the end, he agreed to the Commonwealth's stipulation.
By agreeing to the Commonwealth's motion, Hensley is in effect agreeing that the Commonwealth had enough probable cause to arrest and indict him on the charge, but is also releasing the state of any liability in exchange for the Commonwealth dropping the case.
The Commonwealth moved to dismiss the case due to a lack of proof supporting the charge against Hensley.
