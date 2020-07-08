JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - Hannah Stephens of Williamsburg made the Carson-Newman University Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester.
The University awards Dean's List honors to students earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher while taking 12 or more credit hours.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. The institution's website is cn.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.