JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. - Virginia Carpenter graduated from Carson-Newman University at the conclusion of the institution's spring semester. Commencement ceremonies, postponed due to the pandemic, are proposed for Aug. 7. Carpenter graduated with a Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies.
Founded in 1851, Carson-Newman is a Christian liberal arts-based university affiliated with the Tennessee Baptist Convention. The University is located in Jefferson City, Tennessee, among the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and has over 2,700 students. Carson-Newman offers 50 undergraduate majors, as well as associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees. The institution's website is cn.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.