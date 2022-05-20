CORBIN — On Saturday, be sure to pack your lawn chair or blanket and show up around 6:30-7 p.m. to grab a good spot to watch Disney Pixar’s "Cars" with your family. The movie usually begins around 9 p.m.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen is excited about Movies at the Park. This is the fourth year for the event.
“We’re excited to be able to serve the community for an outdoor movie night,” Monhollen explained. “This year we have a lot of great sponsors and partners.”
This year the presenting sponsor is State Farm Insurance. They will be providing popcorn, chips, and water. Forcht Bank will have the Green Machine for ice cream. Baptist Health Corbin will be providing snacks and drinks. And finally, Benchmark Family Services will be serving pizza.
The event is free at the Sanders Park in Corbin near the bronze statue of the Colonel. All food and drinks from the sponsors are free. So grab the kids and come watch "Cars".
