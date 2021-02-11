CORBIN — Rodney Carrington will be returning to the Corbin Arena after three years.
The multi-talented comedian, actor, singer and writer is scheduled to make his return to the Corbin Arena on April 23.
The last time Carrington performed at the arena was back in 2018. Corbin Arena General Manager Kristi Balla said approximately 3,000 tickets were sold for Carrington’s first appearance at the arena.
“He’s a really great guy,” said Balla. “I love working with him, so I’m excited to have him back.”
Balla said Carrington is one of the biggest comedians the arena has had perform since she has been general manager.
Carrington has been playing sold-out shows around the world as one of the top 10 highest-grossing touring comedians for the past two decades.
A platinum-recording artist, Carrington has recorded eight major record label comedy albums, followed by three albums on his own record label, Laughter's Good Records. His last album "Here Comes the Truth,” which was released 2017, climbed to #3 on the comedy charts, accruing tens of millions of streams on Spotify and even spawned a Netflix special.
Carrington broke through with his major label comedy CD debut "Hangin' With Rodney” in 1998. The next few years saw nine more Top 10 comedy albums, all of which continue to receive radio airplay and regularly place on the national comedy charts. “Hangin' With Rodney” and "Morning Wood” earned RIAA gold record certification, and his Greatest Hits (a double CD) album reached platinum status. Carrington also released “Make it Christmas” which features his original song “Camouflage and Christmas Lights," a tribute to our military.
Carrington added "author" to his list of accomplishments with the release of his book “Rodney Carrington, Coming Clean" published by Hatchette Books.
Over the years, he has starred in his own TV sitcom, “Rodney", which ran for two seasons on ABC, co-wrote and co-starred with Toby Keith in the feature film, “Beer for My Horses,” which won the Tex Ritter Award from the ACM, and starred in his own Netflix special "Here Comes The Truth.” Carrington has also appeared on countless other TV shows, including the ACA (American Country Awards), hosting the American Country New Year's Eve Live show on FOX, and won "Supporting Character of the Year” from the CMT Music Video Awards for his appearance on the Trace Adkins' music video “I Got My Game On.
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday at www.ticketmaster.com or The Corbin Arena Box Office. Tickets will be $50/$40.
The arena will be filled at limited capacity and will once again be doing pod seating to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Balla said all CDC and local guidelines will be followed for this show.
This was the second of four new show announcements for the Corbin Arena. The next show announcement will be made later this month.
For more information, call the box office at 606-258-2020.
