CORBIN - A group of dedicated volunteers are working tirelessly to help preserve one of Corbin’s last remaining historical markers — the Carnegie Library located on Roy Kidd Avenue.
“This group has been working for probably five or six years,” said Rob Miller, a member of the Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc., the group taking it upon themselves to restore the nearly 105-year-old building.
Miller and his group, a non-profit 501(c)(3) entity, started with the goal of buying the old building from its then-owner, First Baptist Church of Corbin. Miller said the church had been using the building’s basement as a food pantry. The group was able to purchase the building from the church about a year ago, said Miller.
“They kept the building for us for a long time,” he said. “They kept the building and we kept raising funds until we finally got enough money to purchase it,” he continued. “We told them that they could stay in the building with the food pantry as long as they needed to. They just recently moved out probably within the last month or so.”
After raising enough money to purchase the building, Miller and his team quickly got to to work raising money and applying for grants to have things like architectural and engineer studies performed, just to ensure the building’s structural integrity was safe to work on.
“The building has been in disrepair for quite a while,” said Miller. “The downstairs where they had the food pantry, they had upgraded that a little bit and it was in decent shape, but the upstairs is pretty rough.”
Following the purchase of the building, Miller said the group applied for grants to have the roof repaired, but unfortunately did not receive them. In spite of that, members of the group were still able to raise enough funds to repair the damaged roof. Now Miller and the Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc. are working to preserve and restore the building’s brickwork.
Miller said the group would repair the brickwork in sections and that a recent procurement of $16,000 has allowed the group to begin renovating the first section of brickwork.
“What they’re doing is taking out the old mortar that is damaged or rotten, it crumbles, and they’re cleaning all that,” Miller explained. “Then they’re repointing that with fresh mortar. Then cleaning everything up, and repacking the joints and so forth.”
Because of the building’s age and standing on the National Register of Historic Places, Miller said the brickwork contractor was using a special mortar mix commonly used on historic buildings. Miller said the group was making it a concentrated effort to ensure it complies with the National Register’s requirements in restoring the building.
“It’s one of the few historical buildings remaining in Corbin, there’s not many left,” Miller said on his group’s attention to historic detail and wanting to restore the old library.
“We want the building to be used for the community as a community center,” Miller said. “A place to maybe have art exhibits or recitals, or different things that the community has going on that they need an event space for” he added, noting the group wanted to have a repository for Corbin’s history and that the building could also be used to house tutoring programs, or an adult education program, etc.
Miller said it would cost in excess of $80,000 to restore the entire building’s brickwork. After that, Miller said his group hopes to replace the library’s doors and windows, which will then will see the building sealed from the elements, allowing the group and crews to focus on restoring its interior.
“That will be another whole realm of work,” Miller said with a laugh on renovating the interior.
The Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc. has been able to conquer its previous “realms of work” through hard work, financial distributions from donors, creative collaborations with local artists, and a little elbow grease from others.
For example, earlier this spring the group received help by way of Corbin High School’s football team as players and coaches helped clear debris and rubble from the old building. Local artist Barbara Willingham also helped by raising money for the project by offering a limited number of her works, "Time Expired" and “"Old Railroad Bridge” earlier this year.
Miller said he and his team continue to apply for grants as they become available, but still needs the community’s support in renovating the old library.
Anyone wishing to make a donation to the Corbin Carnegie Library can write or send a check to PO Box 114, Corbin, KY 40702. More information on the group, The Carnegie Center of Corbin, Inc. and their efforts, can be found on their website, https://carnegiecenterofcorbin.com, or their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/carnegiecenterofcorbin/.
