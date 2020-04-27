CORBIN -- Have you ever passed by an old dilapidated building and wished somebody had taken better care of it?
As a way to celebrate the awareness of Preservation Week, April 26 - May 2, members of the Carnegie Center of Corbin are hosting a Facebook campaign where they will post video of preserved buildings and buildings that they wish had been persevered along with history tidbits. Maggy Kriebel will be hosting the videos via Facebook each day.
Preservation Week promotes the role of libraries and other institutions in preserving personal and public collections and treasures. Preservation Week provides an opportunity for events at libraries, institutions, and other community spaces as well as fundraising for preservation.
The Carnegie Center of Corbin is a relic of the Carnegie legacy. It remains in Corbin and a group of concerned citizens are determined to save it and have been working on doing that for a few years now.
"Our hope is to save the Carnegie Center," said Diane Mitchell who is with the group. "We hope that this will make people aware of how important it is to preserve buildings that are historic. This is an Andrew Carnegie library. One of his grants helped get this building -- that's history."
Mitchell said it would be horrible to let the building fall down. After much inspection the building is currently sound and in good shape minus windows and a few other needed repairs. However it needs restored within the next 10 years.
The goal of the citizens in the Carnegie group is to preserve the Carnegie building by purchasing and restoring it to its original grandeur and then repurposing the building to become an integral part of the community.
"They always say why did THEY let that building fall down, but I think we need to realize that THEY are WE," added Mitchell. "We're the ones that have to see that these things get done. We need to take responsibility more than we do. We're trying to save the Carnegie. We're all going to have to come together and do what we can."
The group decided on a Facebook campaign as a way to spread awareness because of social distancing recommendations of the global pandemic. Kriebel said she is looking forward to hosting them and sharing history with community members.
Preservation Week will be celebrating 10 years of promoting preservation and conservation in libraries, institutions and communities. During the week the Times-Tribune has coloring pages for various buildings that will be running in each edition of the newspaper.
Anyone wishing for more information or to make a donation to the Corbin Carnegie Library can write or send a check to PO Box 114, Corbin, KY 40702.
