(Carmel) David Frank 

Born May 27, 1934 in Heidrick, Kentucky to Fred and Minnie (Fisher) Frank. David was a veteran of the US Navy, an accomplished pilot and graduate of the University of Kentucky with a degree in electrical engineering. After a successful career in the aerospace industry, he enjoyed his retirement years in sunny Cocoa Beach, Florida. Brilliant, analytical, independent and pragmatic, David lived life on his own terms and was, by every definition, a rocket scientist. Predeceased by his parents and older brother, John. Left to honor his memory are loving niece Sandra Frank and her son, Gordon John Fredericks, sister-in-law Madeline Frank, Sandra's husband Dennis Campbell and step-son Jordon Campbell. We love you, Uncle David, and will be forever proud of who you are and all you have done.
At David's request, there will be no services. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
