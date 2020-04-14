CARES Act funds on the way for KCTCS students

VERSAILLES, Ky. - The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) will receive approximately $34 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which was passed by Congress last week. Each of the 16 KCTCS colleges will receive a portion of these funds ranging from just over $800,000 to more than $5 million.
During this unprecedented health event, Kentuckians, including many KCTCS students, have been hit hard with illness and job loss.
"We thank the entire Kentucky Congressional delegation for their work on this important legislation," KCTCS President Jay K. Box said. "We especially appreciate Sen. Mitch McConnell's leadership to help provide much needed resources for Kentucky students and higher education institutions."
According to the U.S. Department of Education, this emergency financial aid can be used by students for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs. This week, KCTCS should receive further information and guidance on when and how the funds will be distributed to students. Here is a breakdown of what KCTCS colleges will receive.
Ashland Community and Technical College $1,897,125
Big Sandy Community and Technical College $1,809,773
Bluegrass Community and Technical College $4,961,119
Elizabethtown Community and Technical College $2,426,734
Gateway Community and Technical College $1,797,783
Hazard Community and Technical College $1,248,333
Henderson Community College $806,658
Hopkinsville Community College $1,399,325
Jefferson Community and Technical College $5,179,693
Madisonville Community and Technical College $1,069,051
Maysville Community and Technical College $1,992,396
Owensboro Community and Technical College $1,789,723
Somerset Community College $3,029,445
Southcentral Kentucky Community and Technical College $2,424,487
Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College $1,616,993
West Kentucky Community and Technical College $2,444,514
