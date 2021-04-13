Career center podcast offers job, community information 

BARBOURVILLE - Every Wednesday at noon, Keith Greene settles into his office at the KCOEC Kentucky Career Center in downtown Barbourville, turns on his computer, a microphone, and a camera. He then spends the next 30 minutes to an hour live-streaming a podcast he’s dubbed the “Wonderful WIOA Wednesday Podcast,” sharing news about job openings, tips and tricks on landing a job, community events, and interviewing guests on a variety of topics.
Greene has been with the KCEOC for around five and half years. During his time at the community action agency, he’s served as a career advisor and business services representative at the non-profit’s career center, or WIOA (Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act) office, as it’s commonly referred to.
Greene boiled down the career center’s objective as providing services to those seeking jobs and connecting them with employers. Whether that’s sending folks to specific job trainings, helping residents enroll in classes or hosting job fairs, KCEOC’s Career Center and its staff provide a multitude of services for their community.
However, because of the pandemic last year, Greene says the center was unable to host in-person events, like job fairs and workshops. As a way to makeup for the lack of face-to-face time, Greene and others decided to move to a virtual format and recorded an interview with a member of the Census Bureau looking for job seekers to help in collecting data during last year’s census.
“We talked for like an hour plus talking about Census jobs and the state of things,” Greene explained. “We had a ton of views and a lot of engagement. So, I figured we should keep it going and do another one. We did like maybe two or three that month.”
That month gave Greene the inspiration he needed to begin filming and live-streaming more. He eventually moved to live-streaming workshops that would have typically been held in person and interviewing others. He eventually linked up with Amanda Burton, KCEOC’s financial services manager, and the two began streaming a financial literacy course every month. Before he knew it, Greene was hosting a weekly podcast that recently surpassed its 30th episode.
Greene says some weeks he focuses on workforce engagement and self improvement, often discussing things like interviewing skills, how to properly perform job searches, how to dress for success, the best ways to create a resume, communication skills, etc. However, as the podcast has grown, Greene wants the weekly live-streams to be more inclusive to everyone in the community.
“Last week, I had college success coaches who gave information on preparing families for that transition from high school to college and looking for scholarships and stuff. That was a pretty well-engaged episode we had,” he said.
“I’ve been trying to be more inclusive in my approach in my podcast topics,” he added. “I know you can’t serve everybody all at once, but I want to at least make some sort of effort to be appealing to everyone,” he continued. “That’s why some of our topics, like the financial literacy, is not so much geared towards unemployed people, but it’s for people who may be employed but poor at managing their finances.”
In Greene’s opinion, the best podcast he’s done to date was the episode he streamed back in December where he featured business owners from around the country who shared what they were grateful for during a trying 2020.
The podcasts are live-streamed on the career center’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/KCEOCKYCareerCenter. Each week, the podcasts begins with announcements, local job postings and upcoming community events. Given the live-stream nature of the podcasts, Greene says he hopes for it turn into a more conversational show, with him interacting with those watching via the stream’s comment section.
“I’m able to, if somebody’s posting on the livestream, I can bring it on screen and everybody can see it,” he said. “We can address whatever questions or comments they have, so it’s kind of fun that way.”
Greene says he hopes to serve as a connector between the community and employment providers with his podcast. That’s why he says he features information about community events and workshops others may host, as well. Greene often shares information from local businesses, and partnering organizations like EKCEP (Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program), the Kentucky Career Center Jobsight, the American Job Center, and of course other programs from KCEOC.
“One of the things I know, when you have services like ours here at the WIOA office, often times it’s overlooked. People have lived here their whole lives and they never know that our office is here, they don’t know what’s going on, and we have all these benefits,” he said. “Sometimes it just goes by the wayside because no-one ever uses it. We’ll get tens of thousands of dollars for a program, or hundreds of thousands of dollars for a program, and we don’t get to use all of that money. It’s a waste.”
Greene, who describes himself as the “office’s extrovert,” is no stranger to filming himself for short periods of time. He says in the past it wasn’t uncommon for him to post a quick video updating those on social media about upcoming events and workshops, or inviting folks to an event already in progress. That’s not to say Greene hasn’t had to teach himself a few things about the intricacies of live-streaming on social media.
“I’m currently working now into increasing the quality of the program, both in content and production. We’re looking at new equipment and things to help with that,” noted Greene. “I’ve signed up for some workshops and things, so I can learn better, how to be a content provider and how to engage and also how to do technical things.”
As a musician, Greene says he has always had an interest in sound production and equipment. Therefore, he doesn’t consider himself a “total novice,” but admits that there is always something more to learn.
“I’ve done a lot of live preforming. But if you’re doing production stuff, whether it be creating a thumbnail or using annotations, I’m not verse in that. Or even color schemes and things like that, I’m not verse in things like that either,” he said. “But what I do know is that it’s something I can learn, and it’s something I’m willing to learn. So, I’m going to take the steps to do so.”
The KCEOC KY Career Center is located at 464 Court Square Barbourville, KY 40906. They can be reached at (606) 546-2639.
